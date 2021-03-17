[Video] Lyta – “Are You Sure?” ft. Zinoleesky, Emo Grae, Naira Marley « tooXclusive

Here is Are You Sure? (Official Video) performed by Lyta Featuring Zinoleesky, Emo Grae & Naira Marley.

Lyta starts 2021 with “Are You Sure“, to deliver this joint he teamed up with Zinoleesky, Emo Grae & Naira Marley. This song is a follow up to his previous single ‘Everybody’ released late 2020.

Without wasting time Marlian Music drops the visuals of the new single ‘Are You Sure?’. The music video comes with a Cowboy movie direction… You get to see Lyta riding his horse to the Cowboy Bar to meet with his lady who is under the influence of Hennessy feelings.

As Directed by WG Films, Watch and Enjoy below

