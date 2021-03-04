[Video] Niniola – “Promise” « tooXclusive

Naija Review and DrumRoll Records Releases Promise Music Video Performed by Niniola… WATCH

Fresh Video from winning the Best Vocal Performance (female) award at the just concluded 14th Headies, NINIOLA the Queen Of Afro-House is back and this time she delivers MAGIC on this Classic R&B track titled PROMISE.

With the full R&B project “6th Heaven” ready to be released, PROMISE is the first single off the Ep.

Enjoy as NINIOLA sings/tells us about a Love gone sour. GET AUDIO/LISTEN HERE

The Song was produced by Dj Rombee and the video below was directed by Mike Ndika & Ritzy.

