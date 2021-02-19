[Video] Skiibii – “Are You Vhere?” « tooXclusive

More Grace Music Presents Are You Vhere? Official Video Performed by Skiibii.

Are You Vhere? Music Video is Directed by AJE FilmWorks, the song was released last month by Skiibii to kickstart the new year.

Nigerian singer, Skiibii dropped a new single titled “Are You Vhere“ to set off 2021, this his first music outing after the success of his last song – ‘Banger‘ featuring Reekado Banks which was released mid last year (2020).

The new song is produced by Fancy Beat and Rexxie, it’s a mid tempo Afro tune with some element of the latino and Amapiano sound. ‘Are You Vhere‘ is a cool vibe that y’all can use to catch some cruise among peeps. Skiibii Mayana on this record throws a question to his fans and friends, asking if they are among the country’s Millionaires and Billionaires club.

On the song music video which is below, Skiibii lectures fans on how to be among the Billionaires, Became and Roll. Producer Rexxie and Alter Plate boss, Harrysong Graced the video… Watch and Enjoy!

STREAM/GET AUDIO