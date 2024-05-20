35
16
34
8
22
20
40
18
38
9
5
2
44
4
37
33
29
49
32
15
48
1
3
39
10
25
31
46
30
23
14
43
11
13
26
24
Virgil van Dijk throws support behind Arne Slot but reveals no progress with Liverpool contract

Virgil van Dijk throws support behind Arne Slot but reveals no progress with Liverpool contract

2024-05-20Last Updated: 2024-05-20
343 Less than a minute


A number of key Liverpool stars are nearing the end of their current contracts


Source link

2024-05-20Last Updated: 2024-05-20
343 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Every player marked out of 10 as Gabriel stars and Erling Haaland goes missing

Every player marked out of 10 as Gabriel stars and Erling Haaland goes missing

2023-10-08
Everton vs Crystal Palace: FA Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Everton vs Crystal Palace: FA Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2024-01-16
Man City XI vs Burnley: Gvardiol debut, confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest

Man City XI vs Burnley: Gvardiol debut, confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest

2023-08-10
Arsenal boss Arteta on 'inspiring' trip to Luton as he calls Town's achievements a 'beautiful story'

Arsenal boss Arteta on 'inspiring' trip to Luton as he calls Town's achievements a 'beautiful story'

2023-12-05
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo