Vodacom brings back ‘Buy and Get’ promotion – Vodacom has announced the return of its popular ‘Buy and Get’ promotion. This rewards prepaid customers with free YouTube data bundles when they purchase qualifying LTE, seven-day, or 30-day prepaid bundles.

“We are excited to continue our long-standing partnership with YouTube with the reintroduction of our Buy and Get campaign. We’re committed to helping our customers live their best digital lives with a campaign that offers value, inclusion and access,” says Rishaad Tayob, Consumer Business Director at Vodacom South Africa.

More info on Vodacom’s Promotion

Customers can buy a 5GB + 5GB prepaid LTE data bundle, valid for 30 days at R99 and get an additional 5GB of YouTube data, also valid for 30 days. Alternatively, a 10GB + 10GB LTE bundle is available for R149, which also includes 5GB of free YouTube data for 30 days.

In addition, Vodacom is offering customers seven-day data bundles from as little as R19, with allocated free YouTube bundles valid for three days, as well as 30-day data bundles starting from R15, with bonus YouTube bundles valid for seven days at no extra cost.

With over 25 million YouTube users in South Africa and 124 million cellular mobile connections in South Africa at the beginning of 2025, it is clear that South Africans are watching the platform via their mobile devices.

Whether they are catching up on favourite creators, streaming tutorials, or just vibing to music videos, Vodacom’s offer is customers’ ticket to join the stream-savvy crowd, without breaking the bank. If they need data for a week or a month, there is a bundle to fit every need, giving customers more for less.

“Our products and services reflect our commitment to connecting everyone to a better future. By offering affordable access to connectivity, we can ensure that we are building an inclusive digital society,” says Tayob.

The ‘Buy and Get’ promotion is available via the VodaPay App, or USSD (*123# and *135#), and runs until the end of September.