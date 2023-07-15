31
8
49
26
38
11
14
43
1
29
20
2
34
13
28
48
35
22
5
32
46
25
16
15
21
23
10
30
40
47
9
45
3
39
7
18
37
50
24
33
4
44

Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova makes history by beating Ons Jabeur to win first Grand Slam title

130 2 minutes read


O

ns Jabeur will have hoped and maybe even expected that this year it might different. In the end, all that was different was quite how much tougher this second successive Wimbledon final defeat may be to stomach.

For the newly-crowned champion Marketa Vondrousova, it was telling quite how quickly she collapsed to the turf after her match-winning shot found the line.


Source link

130 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Brunson Dominates Holland Across All Five Rounds To Make It Four Straight Wins

Edwards lauds Town’s penalty preparation ahead of ‘perfect shoot-out’ against Sky Blues

Edwards lauds Town’s penalty preparation ahead of ‘perfect shoot-out’ against Sky Blues

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea to sign Ugarte; Gundogan to Arsenal. Man Utd latest gossip

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea to sign Ugarte; Gundogan to Arsenal. Man Utd latest gossip

Erling Haaland makes more history as Man City superstar clinches Premier League awards double

Erling Haaland makes more history as Man City superstar clinches Premier League awards double

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo