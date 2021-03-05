Vybz Kartel Reacts To Follower Who Wished ‘Lizard’s’ Fate On Son Likkle Vybz – DancehallMag

Dancehall artist Vybz Kartel reacted to a perceived threat from an Instagram follower against his son Likkle Vybz, with death threats of his own. Kartel, or rather whoever was handling his verified Instagram account yesterday, let the follower have it on a post about Likkle Vybz’s upcoming appearance on OnStage this Saturday, March 6.

The female follower, @sashiboo1_, asked Kartel how he would feel if his son suffered the same fate as Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams, the man whom the Fever deejay was convicted of murdering in 2014. The commentator seemed to be hinting that karma may have something horrible in store for 18-year-old Likkle Vybz, whose real name is Adidja Jaheim Palmer.

“Old time people used to say what goes around comes around. the University (sic) works in mysterious ways!!!!,” they added.

Kartel’s account was quick to fire back and even seemingly sent a death threat to the follower, to let the person and onlookers know that he was not playing around. He venomously replied, “wonder how u would feel if me send come shot yuh inna u face in front u mada.”

The clap back didn’t stop there as he added: “any bwoy even dream dat, everyting inna him yaad dead. all di baby weh just born yesterday. Stop mek internet fool yuh gyal.”

The account also shared a photo of Likkle Vybz with his protective detail.

As is often the case when something controversial is shared from Kartel’s account, many users voiced the belief that Kartel is not in control of his Instagram. Many suggested that the account is always controlled by his two oldest sons and wife, Tanesha ‘Shorty’ Johnson.

However, most supporters and rivals, alike, seem to agree that the content published by the account is controlled either directly or indirectly by the singer.

Soon after the confrontation, Vybz Kartel became the top trending topic on Twitter in Jamaica. Regardless of the identity of the person controlling the verified account, several users questioned the wisdom in issuing such a clap back, given that an appeal of Kartel’s murder conviction is set to go before the UK Privy Council this year.

“Imagine, Kartel is appealing to the Privy Council trying to get a murder conviction overturned and he’s out here posting visible threats to someone’s life on social media accounts. He’s actually a dumbass lmfaooooo,” said one user.

“Vybz Kartel’s lawyers must HATE him omg,” another user chimed in.

