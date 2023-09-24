7
Wales vs Australia: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, team news, lineups, venue, odds today

This is now do-or-die territory for the Wallabies after their shock defeat to Fiji last weekend and they know defeat will be a huge blow to their chances of reaching the knockout stage.

Under-fire Eddie Jones took full responsibility for the Fiji loss and Australia must beat Warren Gatland’s side, who are top of Pool C with a maximum 10 points from games against Fiji and Portugal.


Steve Cooper addresses Brennan Johnson latest amid Chelsea and Tottenham transfer links

Jurgen Klopp compares Wataru Endo to Liverpool ‘legend’ as he explains surprise transfer

Hatters boss felt Luton were denied a clear-cut penalty at Craven Cottage

