Wales vs England: Kick-off time, TV channel, team news, lineups, venue, odds today

This is the Red Rose’s last match before the head coach selects his 33-man squad for the tournament in France on Monday morning.

Still, assistant coach Richard Wigglesworth insists they are not treating the Test in the Welsh capital as a “selection shootout”.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW WALES VS ENGLAND LIVE!

Instead, it is about building cohesion with this the first of four games this month as England look to harness the raw power of their back-row options this autumn.

This is the first of four warm-up games for England before they get underway in Marseille against Argentina in just over a month’s time.

READ MORE

Wales vs England date, kick-off time and venue

The final Test before England name their World Cup squad is scheduled for a 5.30pm BST kick-off time today, Saturday 5 August, 2023.

The Principality Stadium in Cardiff will host.

Where to watch Wales vs England

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream through the Amazon Prime app.

Live blog: Follow the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Nick Purewal will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Wales vs England team news

Jac Morgan will captain his country as Leigh Halfpenny wins his 100th cap for Wales. The home side have named three new caps to start the World Cup warm-up, with Cardiff props Corey Domachowski and Keiron Assiratti and Gloucester centre Max Llewellyn in line to make their debuts.

Aaron Wainwright is in at number eight amid Taulupe Faletau’s calf injury while Sam Costelow is named at fly-half alongside Gareth Davies.

For England, Marcus Smith will start at fly-half and Ellis Genge will captain the side. Danny Care joins Smith and flanker Tom Pearson makes his debut.

Smit will start for England in Cardiff / Getty Images

Wales vs England lineups

Wales: Halfpenny; Rees-Zammit, North, Llewellyn, Dyer; Costelow, Davies; Domachowski, Elias, Assiratti, Jenkins, Rowlands, Tshiunza, Morgan (captain), Wainwright.

Replacements: Dee, Smith, Thomas, Carter, Plumtree, Williams, Biggar, Grady.

England: Steward; Malins, Marchant, Porter, Cokanasiga; Smith, Care; Genge (capt), Blamire, Stuart; Ribbans, Martin; Ludlam, Pearson, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Dan, Rodd, Sinckler, Hill, T Willis, Van Poortvliet, Ford, Slade.

Wales vs England prediction

Welsh rugby is in need of a lift after a dismal run of form, while England struggled in the Six Nations.

Either way, it looks like a tight affair but England have shown better flashes of form of late.

England to win by a narrow margin.

Wales vs England head to head (h2h) history and results

Wales wins: 60

Draws: 12

England wins: 67

Wales vs England latest betting odds

Wales to win: 24/1

Draw: 19/1

England to win: 4/9

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.