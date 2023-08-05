7
32
39
35
29
5
2
30
4
3
14
37
40
50
24
15
13
26
43
21
20
9
11
33
18
10
16
48
31
45
23
1
44
49
22
34
38
46
25
47
8

Wales vs England LIVE! Rugby match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

145 1 minute read


Steve Borthwick’s squad step up their Rugby World Cup preparations today in Cardiff in the first of two Tests. The head coach will on Monday name his 33-man squad for the tournament in France, so today certain players could either earn their place on the proverbial plane or find themselves left on the runway.

England have named three debutants in the starting line-up as flanker Tom Pearson looks to make an impression at the Principality Stadium. The same goes for Saracens pair no8 Tom Willis and hooker Theo Dan. Marcus Smith is understood to have already secured his place in the World Cup squad but will still want to impress given the competiton at fly-half. Ellis Genge is the captain.


Source link

145 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Why England won’t change their wicketkeeper in the Ashes

Why England won’t change their wicketkeeper in the Ashes

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

Arsenal Come From Three Down To Salvage Point, Spurs End Tough Week With Win

Pierre Gasly leads tributes to Anthoine Hubert at Belgian GP circuit – how did the driver die?

Pierre Gasly leads tributes to Anthoine Hubert at Belgian GP circuit – how did the driver die?

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo