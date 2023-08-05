Wales vs England LIVE! Rugby match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Steve Borthwick’s squad step up their Rugby World Cup preparations today in Cardiff in the first of two Tests. The head coach will on Monday name his 33-man squad for the tournament in France, so today certain players could either earn their place on the proverbial plane or find themselves left on the runway.

England have named three debutants in the starting line-up as flanker Tom Pearson looks to make an impression at the Principality Stadium. The same goes for Saracens pair no8 Tom Willis and hooker Theo Dan. Marcus Smith is understood to have already secured his place in the World Cup squad but will still want to impress given the competiton at fly-half. Ellis Genge is the captain.

Wales will travel to Twickenham this time next week, before England travel to Ireland and then host Fiji to complete their World Cup preparations. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Nick Purewal in Wales!