24
10
9
23
20
11
2
5
8
48
39
37
34
43
16
15
31
3
40
44
35
22
32
14
38
49
25
26
46
29
1
4
30
13
33
18
Wardley vs Huni LIVE: Boxing fight stream, latest updates and undercard results

Wardley vs Huni LIVE: Boxing fight stream, latest updates and undercard results

2025-06-07Last Updated: 2025-06-07
346 Less than a minute


The WBA interim title is up for grabs for Wardley in his first fight since following a thrilling draw with Frazer Clarke by knocking out his rival in brutal fashion in the opening round of a rematch in Riyadh in October, having given up his British belt in pursuit of a world title chance. He was originally supposed to face Jarrell Miller tonight, only for the trash-talking American to pull out through injury last month, leading to unbeaten Australian Huni stepping in at late notice.


Source link

2025-06-07Last Updated: 2025-06-07
346 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

West Ham XI vs Fulham: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League

West Ham XI vs Fulham: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League

2025-01-13
The evidence that suggests Newcastle can mount a serious top four challenge

The evidence that suggests Newcastle can mount a serious top four challenge

2024-08-18
Arsenal attack has evolved under Mikel Arteta in exciting nod to the future

Arsenal attack has evolved under Mikel Arteta in exciting nod to the future

2024-02-13
Women’s FA Cup final LIVE! Manchester United vs Tottenham match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV today

Women’s FA Cup final LIVE! Manchester United vs Tottenham match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV today

2024-05-12
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo