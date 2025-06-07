Wardley vs Huni LIVE: Boxing fight stream, latest updates and undercard results

The WBA interim title is up for grabs for Wardley in his first fight since following a thrilling draw with Frazer Clarke by knocking out his rival in brutal fashion in the opening round of a rematch in Riyadh in October, having given up his British belt in pursuit of a world title chance. He was originally supposed to face Jarrell Miller tonight, only for the trash-talking American to pull out through injury last month, leading to unbeaten Australian Huni stepping in at late notice.