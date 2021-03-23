Warriors coach bullish ahead of AFCON qualifiers

Zimbabwe’s senior men football team coach Zdravko Logarusic is confident that his depleted side will progress to the AFCON finals in Cameroon.

By SportBrief Reporter

Loga who is yet to win a single match since his appointment said his charges will grind favourable results against Botswana and Zambia.

Addressing members of the media in Harare this afternoon, Loga said:

“Look the guys are eager and keen to win and secure a place for the AFCON finals so what more can I ask for. These guys have been playing competitive football in their respective so I presume they are more than fit and they know what needs to be done.

“It’s a tricky fixture yes, but I have so much confidence in the boys that they will produce favourable results which will see us through.”

In support of the coach’s sentiments, Warriors captain Knowledge Musona who joined the camp yesterday Musona said: “I believe in the boys. The arsenal that we have is quality and ready to do the job. We don’t want to give pressure on ourselves and we want to work as a team and help each other in every aspect of the game.

“There is a big chance that we will qualify for Cameroon and all that remains is to keep focus and win these two crucial matches. I don’t see any hurdle per say but we got to keep the faith and determination.”

Zimbabwe will travel to Botswana this Wednesday ahead of their crunch clash with the Zebras in Francistown on Thursday.

Comments

comments