Watch! Priddy Ugly Pleads With The SA Hip Hop Community To Keep It Alive In One Simple Way

Watch! Priddy Ugly Pleads With The SA Hip Hop Community To Keep It Alive In One Simple Way. Priddy Ugly has won over the hearts of plenty of fans with his smooth lyricism and colourful delivery. With his three album releases and one coming up soon, he is coming for everything in 2021, watch the space!

The Afterlife collaborator took to twitter to ask SA Hip Hop to keep the genre alive in just one way. He began the video by asking what was going on with hip hop and said all he asks of the community is one simple thing, just to keep rapping. He knows that some want to dance and sing but he asks for the community to just keep rapping.

He captioned the video, “HIP HOP, please tu“.

HIP HOP, please tu pic.twitter.com/14vc3BrQli — BIG VRRR (@ItsPriddyUgly) March 17, 2021

Priddy Ugly recently announced an exciting deal for his independent record label, Global African Sounds. He scored a partnership with Steyn Entertainment’s record label and management division, Stay Low in an attempt to broaden the sounds of SA by taking the proudly South African sound across the globe. This is certainly a massive step in the right direction for Priddy Ugly.

The rapper has mentioned that his new album is complete and that he will be serving it up for fans soon. Fans could also be surprised with another Rick Jade project previously mentioning that he as more than 20 unreleased Rick Jade songs on his hard drive.

His last album release was in 2019 when he released Glory on Any Territory and he also dropped a three track EP in 2020 titled Lockdown Extended.

It is no telling what Priddy Ugly could be delivering to the table for his next release but if it is anything like he has served up before it will be nothing short of amazing.

