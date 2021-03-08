WCoZ Masvingo commemorates International Women’s Day – Tell Zimbabwe
Colleen Chitsa
Women’s
Coalition of Zimbabwe Masvingo chapter today joined hands with the rest of the
world in celebrating the 43rd International Day for Women, underlining progress
and achievements made in the advancement of women’s issues in the province.
The day
was being commemorated under the theme #ChooseToChallenge this year, with an indication
that a challenged world is an alert world and from challenge comes change.
WCoZ Provincial
Coordinator Belinda Mwale said the profound day is important to her
organization and all women in their call for the upholding of women’s rights in
the country.
“We
celebrate the lives of all women and girls on this day, appreciating milestones
that have been achieved in the struggle for gender equality.
“As a
coalition we are celebrating the tremendous growth of the women’s movement
especially here in Masvingo. We take focus on progress made on the implementation
of women and girls rights stemming from Beijing Platform for Action, Constitution
of Zimbabwe and other international instruments to which Zimbabwe is a
signatory,” she said.
Mwale also
said as an individual, she celebrates this day as a phenomenal woman, embracing
all her strengths and weakness.
“I
meditate on my path and commit to becoming a better sister, mother, friend and
mentor to a fellow woman. I strive to be an inspiration to other women out
there,” she said.
Speaking
at a press conference yesterday on the International Women’s Day, minister of
Women and Youth Affairs Sithembiso Nyoni said the day was
important as it immortalizes the voices of women and acknowledges their
diversity, different roles and circumstances.
“Women’s
organizations and leaders have demonstrated their skills, knowledge and networks
to effectively lead in Covid-19 response and recovery efforts.
“Today
there is more acceptance than ever before that women bring different
experiences, perspectives, and skills to the table and make irreplaceable
contributions to decisions, policies and laws that work better for all,” she
said.
The
celebrations for this year are moving with objectives which include sharing
experiences and initiatives in addressing the challenges faced by women,
promoting change, demolish stereotypes and promote a solid understanding of the
actual situation of women.
The
International Day for Women was first celebrated in 1975 during the
international Women’ s year and was made official by the United Nations General
Assembly in 1977 and since then it has been commemorated across the world
annually.