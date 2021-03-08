WCoZ Masvingo commemorates International Women’s Day – Tell Zimbabwe

Colleen Chitsa

Women’s

Coalition of Zimbabwe Masvingo chapter today joined hands with the rest of the

world in celebrating the 43rd International Day for Women, underlining progress

and achievements made in the advancement of women’s issues in the province.

The day

was being commemorated under the theme #ChooseToChallenge this year, with an indication

that a challenged world is an alert world and from challenge comes change.

WCoZ Provincial

Coordinator Belinda Mwale said the profound day is important to her

organization and all women in their call for the upholding of women’s rights in

the country.

“We

celebrate the lives of all women and girls on this day, appreciating milestones

that have been achieved in the struggle for gender equality.

“As a

coalition we are celebrating the tremendous growth of the women’s movement

especially here in Masvingo. We take focus on progress made on the implementation

of women and girls rights stemming from Beijing Platform for Action, Constitution

of Zimbabwe and other international instruments to which Zimbabwe is a

signatory,” she said.

Mwale also

said as an individual, she celebrates this day as a phenomenal woman, embracing

all her strengths and weakness.

“I

meditate on my path and commit to becoming a better sister, mother, friend and

mentor to a fellow woman. I strive to be an inspiration to other women out

there,” she said.

Speaking

at a press conference yesterday on the International Women’s Day, minister of

Women and Youth Affairs Sithembiso Nyoni said the day was

important as it immortalizes the voices of women and acknowledges their

diversity, different roles and circumstances.

“Women’s

organizations and leaders have demonstrated their skills, knowledge and networks

to effectively lead in Covid-19 response and recovery efforts.

“Today

there is more acceptance than ever before that women bring different

experiences, perspectives, and skills to the table and make irreplaceable

contributions to decisions, policies and laws that work better for all,” she

said.

The

celebrations for this year are moving with objectives which include sharing

experiences and initiatives in addressing the challenges faced by women,

promoting change, demolish stereotypes and promote a solid understanding of the

actual situation of women.

The

International Day for Women was first celebrated in 1975 during the

international Women’ s year and was made official by the United Nations General

Assembly in 1977 and since then it has been commemorated across the world

annually.