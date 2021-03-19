“We raised R2 Million in 7 days” – Lasizwe revealed

Lasizwe has taken to his social media to announce that his #R10GOESALONGWAY campaign has hit R2Million within 7 days.

The comedian requested people to donate R10 in an FNB account to help raise funds for the #FeesMustFall WITS students who are struggling to register for 2021 due to unpaid fees from previous years.

Few days ago, the star revealed he’s been able to gather R1Million in 5days.

Well, it looks like things are going faster than he thought as he shared it has reached R2Million.

The comedian mentioned that standard bank just donated R1Million to the funds making it a total of R2Million.

Lasizwe made the news known through his Twitter thanking those who made it possible and who might have contributed one way or the other.

Lasizwe tweeted: “STANDARD BANK JUST DONATED R 1 000 000.00 TO #R10GoesALongWay THE TOTAL IS R2 000 000.00! OH MY GOSHSSSSSS!!!!! SOUTH AFRICA WE RAISED 2 MILLION RAND FOR STUDENTS I DON’T KNOW HOW TO REACT!!! 2 MILLION !!! WHAT!!! THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU WHAT!”

See tweet below:

STANDARD BANK JUST DONATED R 1 000 000.00 TO #R10GoesALongWay THE TOTAL IS R2 000 000.00! OH MY GOSHSSSSSS!!!!! SOUTH AFRICA WE RAISED 2 MILLION RAND FOR STUDENTS I DON’T KNOW HOW TO REACT!!! 2 MILLION !!! WHAT!!! THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU WHAT! — Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe) March 19, 2021