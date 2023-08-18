Werder vs Bayern LIVE! Harry Kane’s Bundesliga debut match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Harry Kane will make his first start for Bayern tonight in his Bundesliga debut following his £100million move from Tottenham. The England captain has not played for a club other than Spurs for over a decade yet saw his maiden outing in the German Super Cup go badly wrong, in a 3-0 defeat to RB Leipzig.

Bayern are big favourites to grab the win in this game however, as they begin their defence of the Bundesliga title. Kane has been named in the starting line-up, spearheading a star-studded line-up which includes Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane.

Thomas Tuchel spoke of Kane’s “immediate impact” on the Bayern dressing room ahead of the game at Weserstadion. Fortunately for the star striker, his new team have a superb record in this fixture with 25 wins in their last 26 meetings. Follow Werder vs Bayern LIVE via Standard Sport’s matchday blog!