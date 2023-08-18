Werder vs Bayern LIVE! Harry Kane’s Bundesliga debut match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Harry Kane will make his first start for Bayern tonight in his Bundesliga debut following his £100million move from Tottenham. The England captain has not played for a club other than Spurs for over a decade yet saw his maiden outing in the German Super Cup go badly wrong, in a 3-0 defeat to RB Leipzig.
Bayern are big favourites to grab the win in this game however, as they begin their defence of the Bundesliga title. Kane has been named in the starting line-up, spearheading a star-studded line-up which includes Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane.
Thomas Tuchel spoke of Kane’s “immediate impact” on the Bayern dressing room ahead of the game at Weserstadion. Fortunately for the star striker, his new team have a superb record in this fixture with 25 wins in their last 26 meetings. Follow Werder vs Bayern LIVE via Standard Sport’s matchday blog!
Harry Kane’s half-time stats
So far, so good for Harry Kane
The £100million signing set up an early opening goal but Bayern have only the one-goal lead at the break.
There’s been lots of possession and threat around the box, yet not enough created inside of it.
Werder 0-1 Bayern | Half time!
That’s the break!
Leroy Sane’s goal, teed up by Harry Kane, has Bayern Munich in front on the opening night of the new Bundesliga season.
Werder 0-1 Bayern | 45 mins
Three minutes added on as Munich seek a second goal.
Werder 0-1 Bayern | 42 mins
Joshua Kimmich lines up a free-kick just over 30 yards out… well over. Leroy Sane was waiting next to him and will certainly want to take the next one!
Werder 0-1 Bayern | 39 mins
Swift move from Munich lands at Harry Kane after a quick ball into feet by Jamal Musiala. He fires off a snapshot on his weaker foot but an immediate block denies him.
Werder 0-1 Bayern | 34 mins
Good save from Jiri Pavlenka to deny Leon Goretzka’s deflected hit from range and Werder scramble the rebound away before Harry Kane can pounce.
Werder 0-1 Bayern | 30 mins
Half an hour gone in Bremen and Bayern have dominated, bar Werder’s offside goal via Nicklas Fullkrug after nine minutes.
Leroy Sane’s fourth-minute strike, set up by Harry Kane, is the difference on the scoresheet.
Werder 0-1 Bayern | 27 mins
Werder fans jeer as Leonardo Bittencourt hits the deck in an aerial duel and doesn’t win the free-kick. Bayern put the ball out sportingly, anyway.
Werder 0-1 Bayern | 24 mins
A chance for some instant revenge for that yellow card as Marvin Ducksch stands over a free kick, conceded by Dayot Upamecano.
The Werder winger curls a harmless effort into Sven Ulreich’s grasp.
