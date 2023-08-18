23
35
9
21
45
34
1
14
29
49
3
43
40
22
18
47
25
39
16
38
24
48
11
50
7
44
30
5
37
20
46
10
4
15
32
13
31
2
33
8
26

Werder vs Bayern LIVE! Harry Kane’s Bundesliga debut match stream, latest score and goal updates today

143 2 minutes read


Harry Kane will make his first start for Bayern tonight in his Bundesliga debut following his £100million move from Tottenham. The England captain has not played for a club other than Spurs for over a decade yet saw his maiden outing in the German Super Cup go badly wrong, in a 3-0 defeat to RB Leipzig.

Bayern are big favourites to grab the win in this game however, as they begin their defence of the Bundesliga title. Kane has been named in the starting line-up, spearheading a star-studded line-up which includes Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane.


Source link

143 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Nakamba, Munetsi in Deadline Deals

Nakamba, Munetsi in Deadline Deals

Bayern Munich increasingly confident of striking Harry Kane deal as bosses fly in for Tottenham talks

Bayern Munich increasingly confident of striking Harry Kane deal as bosses fly in for Tottenham talks

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

Wyndham Clark denies Rory McIlroy for first major title at US Open

Wyndham Clark denies Rory McIlroy for first major title at US Open

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo