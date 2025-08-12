23
15
3
49
35
43
13
8
25
20
5
2
40
16
48
1
10
38
34
11
9
37
22
18
32
26
30
46
14
29
44
24
39
4
31
33
West Ham suffer Mateus Fernandes transfer setback after Southampton reject £30m bid

West Ham suffer Mateus Fernandes transfer setback after Southampton reject £30m bid

2025-08-12Last Updated: 2025-08-12
337 Less than a minute


Hammers remain on the market for further reinforcements as part of a major squad overhaul


Source link

2025-08-12Last Updated: 2025-08-12
337 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

England vs Japan LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

England vs Japan LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

2023-09-17
Transfer news LIVE! Man Utd bid accepted; Merino to Arsenal; Osimhen to Chelsea; Spurs

Transfer news LIVE! Man Utd bid accepted; Merino to Arsenal; Osimhen to Chelsea; Spurs

2024-07-16
How much money is Mike Tyson getting paid for Jake Paul fight?

How much money is Mike Tyson getting paid for Jake Paul fight?

2024-11-14
The Arsenal change that could take Myles Lewis-Skelly's game to another level

The Arsenal change that could take Myles Lewis-Skelly's game to another level

2025-03-27
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo