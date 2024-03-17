West Ham vs Aston Villa: Team news, prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds

While the Hammers have recently been on a fairly disappointing run of form, David Moyes and his side enjoyed a productive midweek. They booked their spot in the Europa League quarter-finals with a resounding 5-0 win over Freiburg and could take advantage of Manchester United playing in the FA Cup.
They thrashed Ajax in the Europa Conference League earlier this week and are looking to stave off Tottenham’s challenge for fourth place.
By the time they kick off on Sunday, Spurs could have already leapfrogged Villa as they play Fulham a day earlier.
Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.
Date, kick-off time and venue
West Ham vs Aston Villa is scheduled for a 2pm GMT kick-off time on Sunday 17 February, 2024.
London Stadium will host.
Where to watch West Ham vs Aston Villa
TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised live as it originally landed during the 3pm Saturday blackout. It was then moved back to Sunday due to both teams’ European commitments.
Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights shortly after the full-time whistle with Match of the Day 2 broadcasting on BBC One at 10.30pm.
West Ham vs Aston Villa team news
Emerson will need to be assessed, while Maxwel Cornet remains unavailable.
Paqueta came off during West Ham’s win over Freiburg
Getty Images
Villa, meanwhile, saw Ollie Watkins forced off during their win over Ajax. Jacob Ramsey is closing in on a return, although John McGinn is suspended after last week’s red card against Spurs.
Tyrone Mings, Emiliano Buendia and Boubacar Kamara are long-term absentees.
West Ham vs Aston Villa prediction
With both teams coming off midweek assignments, a draw would not be surprising.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
West Ham vs Aston Villa latest odds
Aston Villa to win: 29/20
Odds via Bet365 and subject to change.
