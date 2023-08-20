West Ham vs Chelsea: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

C helsea take their increasingly star-studded squad to West Ham today for a crucial early-season London derby.

The Hammers have endured a difficult summer in the transfer window, while the Blues are as free spending as ever as they continue to rebuild after such a poor season last time out.

Both teams began their Premier League campaigns with 1-1 draws and early wins are needed to stave off pressure on the respective managers, albeit Mauricio Pochettino will perhaps be granted more leeway given the scale of Chelsea’s rebuild.

Date, kick-off time and venue

West Ham vs Chelsea is scheduled for a 4.30pm BST kick-off time today, Sunday 20 August, 2023.

The London Stadium will host.

Where to watch West Ham vs Chelsea

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 4pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Nizaar Kinsella will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

West Ham vs Chelsea team news

West Ham XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Paqueta; Bowen, Antonio, Benrahma

Subs: Fabianski, Johnson, Cresswell, Fornals, Cornet, Ings, Alvarez, Ogbonna, Mubama

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Gusto, Fernandez, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Chilwell; Sterling, Jackson

Subs: Bergstrom, Cucurella, Maatsen, Humphreys, Caicedo, Ugochukwu, Madueke, Mudryk, Burstow

West Ham vs Chelsea prediction

Chelsea, with Caicedo alongside the improving Enzo Fernandez, surely have enough to leave east London with a win.

Chelsea to win 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Chelsea wins: 54

Draws: 23

West Ham wins: 43

West Ham vs Chelsea latest odds

West Ham to win: 12/5

Draw: 15/8

Chelsea to win: 10/11

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.