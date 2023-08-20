West Ham vs Chelsea | Evening Standard

W est Ham and Chelsea face off this afternoon in another early season London derby.

The Hammers are reeling from the Football Association investigating potential breaches of betting guidelines by Lucas Paqueta, no doubt disrupting their preparations for the visit of their capital city rivals.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will hope to hand debuts to new midfield pair Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo, though perhaps not in the starting line-up. Mauricio Pochettino thanked the club’s owners for splashing out £170m to land the two youngsters, and he can repay their faith with a first win of the season.

Where to watch West Ham vs Chelsea

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage begins at 4pm BST with kick-off at 4.30pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Both Malik Ouzia and Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis from the ground.