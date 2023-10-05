West Ham XI vs Freiburg: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Europa League

Antonio has made a fine start to the season as the Hammers’ first-choice No9 following the departure of Gianluca Scamacca, but manager David Moyes revealed that the forward, along with full-backs Ben Johnson and Aaron Cresswell, has not travelled to Germany.

“He had a tight adductor so we don’t want to take any risks with him,” Moyes said. “He wouldn’t have been available anyway, he wasn’t right.

“Cresswell’s still recovering from a hamstring and Ben Johnson’s got a bit of a tight groin as well so he’s not travelled either.”

While Antonio may well have been rested for the clash with the Bundesliga side, his fitness will be a concern ahead of Sunday’s Premier League meeting with Newcastle, with Moyes admitting he is not yet sure whether the Jamaican will be back for that game.

“No idea at the moment,” he said. “We’re going to try and get him through a few days training if possible or see how he is in his recovery. He was struggling on Saturday [against Sheffield United] with it as well.”

In Antonio’s absence, Danny Ings could be set to lead the line, though Moyes has options with the likes of Mohammed Kudus, Jarrod Bowen and Maxwel Cornet all capable of playing centrally. However, the Scot ruled out the idea of a start for academy graduate Divin Mubama.

“I think we’re playing a really good opponent,” Moyes explained. “We like Divin a lot, he’s 18 years old, he’s learning his trade and coming along really nicely. We’ll have some thoughts about it, but would I start him tomorrow night? Probably not.”

Predicted West Ham XI (4-3-3): Fabianski; Kehrer, Zouma, Mavropanos, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek, Ward-Prowse; Bowen, Kudus, Benrahma

Injuries: Antonio, Johnson, Cresswell

Doubts: None

Time and date: 5.45pm, Thursday October 5

Venue: Europa-Park Stadion