West Ham XI vs Man City: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest today

W est Ham defender Nayef Aguerd is set to be available to face Manchester City this afternoon despite being caught up in the deadly earthquake that struck Morocco.

The 6.8-magnitude earthquake that hit the Atlas Mountains near Marrakesh has killed almost 3,000 people and led to Morocco’s international with Liberia being called off.

Aguerd featured in his country’s win over Burkina Faso in Lens, France on Tuesday and David Moyes has provided an update on his player ahead of the weekend’s match.

“I had a chat with Nayef this morning and my understanding is they were in the city where the earthquake was,” he told reporters on Friday.

“They’re all shaken by the whole situation. He’s back in, he’s training, but it’s a terrible tragedy for everybody.”

West Ham are set to be free from injury for the visit of City, despite Vladimir Coufal picking up a knock in Czech Republic duty and Edson Alvarez experiencing a difficult journey home.

“Some of them have picked up little bits of knocks,” he added. “Edson Alvarez had a delayed flight and returned home at 3am yesterday. It’s part and parcel of international breaks. We’re hoping that we have everybody fit and available.”

Konstantinos Mavropanos is likely to be on the bench ahead of making his debut.

Predicted West Ham XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Ward-Prowse, Alvarez, Soucek; Bowen, Antonio, Paqueta

Injuries: None

Doubts: Alvarez, Coufal

Time and date: 3pm, Saturday September 16, 2023

Venue: London Stadium