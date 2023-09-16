7
West Ham XI vs Man City: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest today

est Ham defender Nayef Aguerd is set to be available to face Manchester City this afternoon despite being caught up in the deadly earthquake that struck Morocco.

The 6.8-magnitude earthquake that hit the Atlas Mountains near Marrakesh has killed almost 3,000 people and led to Morocco’s international with Liberia being called off.


