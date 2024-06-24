What channel is Albania vs Spain on today? TV and live stream for Euro 2024 game
Spain have already booked their place in the Euro 2024 knockout stages as Albania sense an opportunity today.
La Roja beat Italy to secure top spot in the group, so can rest a few of their star players tonight.
That could open the door for Albania, who must win to keep their hopes of advancing alive.
A last-gasp equaliser against Croatia got them on the board, but another draw will likely not prove enough tonight.
Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the Euros clash.
Where to watch Albania vs Spain
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BBC Two, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.
Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer app and website.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.
