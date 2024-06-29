What channel is Germany vs Denmark on today? TV channel and free live stream for Euro 2024 game today
Julian Nagelsmann’s side have have been one of the most impressive teams at the tournament so far, picking up seven points to top Group A and raise hopes among home fans of lifting the European Championship trophy for the first time since 1996.
However It will not be an easy path for Germany, with Spain and France potentially waiting on the route to the final, and before that a stubborn Denmark side.
Denmark reached the semi-finals at Euro 2020 and have drawn all three of their matches at this tournament so far, including when out-playing England for much of that Group C encounter.
Where to watch Germany vs Denmark
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be be televised on ITV1, with coverage starting at 7.15pm.
Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the ITVX app and website.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.
Source link