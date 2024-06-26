What channel is Ukraine vs Belgium on today? TV and live stream for Euro 2024 game
It is all to play for in Group E as Ukraine meet Belgium in a clash of the heavyweights.
They have both won and lost one of their opening two games, as have their fellow participants Romania and Slovakia.
While three could progress from this group, the two bigger nations will no doubt be hoping to enter the next round as group winners.
Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch a huge game in Stuttgart later today.
Where to watch Ukraine vs Belgium
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 4.30pm BST ahead of a 5pm kick-off.
Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer app and website.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.
Source link