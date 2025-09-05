11
What time is Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz? US Open semi-final start time and how to watch

2025-09-05Last Updated: 2025-09-05
Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam champion, is without a major title since 2023, where he lifted the trophy in New York, New York, defeating Daniil Medvedev in the final.

Since then, the new guard has asserted its dominance, with Jannik Sinner and Alcaraz hoarding the last year’s Slams.

Alcaraz is a five-time Grand Slam winner and the current French Open holder, but his two-year winning streak at Wimbledon was ended by Sinner in July.

Sinner, the world No1, is the defending champion at Flushing Meadows having beaten home favourite Taylor Fritz in last year’s final.

The Italian takes on Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in the other last-four match, but before them, Djokovic and Alcaraz lock horns on Arthur Ashe Stadium for a ninth time.

The Serb is up 5-3 in the pair’s head-to-head, and has won the last two meetings between them, at the Paris 2024 Olympics gold medal match, and in this year’s Australian Open quarter-finals.

From those two matches, Djokovic has dropped just one set, and on hard courts, he is unbeaten against the 22-year-old Spaniard.




