What time does the Masters start today? Players, favourites and latest odds for Augusta
The first major of the season is here, as the Masters begins today.
The Northern Irishman has never won the Masters – the only major he has failed to win – and has not won any major title since 2014 as he looks to break an 11-year duck.
Reigning champion Scottie Scheffler comes into the tournament as the world No1 and the favourite, having won two of the last three Masters but is yet to win a tournament in 2025.
Tiger Woods is set to miss the tournament after rupturing his Achilles tendon and undergoing surgery. The 15-time major winner has yet to appear on the PGA Tour this year.
When is the 2025 Masters?
The 2025 Masters begins on Thursday, April 10, 2025, and runs through Sunday, April 13, 2025.
As ever, the tournament will be held at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, and the winner will be presented with the traditional green jacket on Sunday evening.
Masters leaderboard
How to watch the 2025 Masters
TV channel: All four days of the tournament will be televised on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event.
Featured group coverage usually begins earlier in the afternoon UK time, with full coverage likely to begin at 2pm BST on Thursday and Friday, and 3pm on Saturday and Sunday.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch all the action online via the Sky Go app.
Latest odds for the 2025 Masters
(Bar 30/1, odds via Betfair and subject to change.)
Favourite: Scottie Scheffler
Field in full for 2025 Masters
Target: Rory McIlroy is going for the career grand slam
Contender: Bryson DeChambeau
Training: Shane Lowry
