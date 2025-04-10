20
1
44
18
24
33
22
30
4
38
13
16
11
5
25
46
40
31
9
10
2
29
49
8
39
43
15
48
37
23
3
32
35
26
14
34
What time does the Masters start today? Players, favourites and latest odds for Augusta

What time does the Masters start today? Players, favourites and latest odds for Augusta

2025-04-10Last Updated: 2025-04-10
346 1 minute read

The first major of the season is here, as the Masters begins today.

The Northern Irishman has never won the Masters – the only major he has failed to win – and has not won any major title since 2014 as he looks to break an 11-year duck.

Reigning champion Scottie Scheffler comes into the tournament as the world No1 and the favourite, having won two of the last three Masters but is yet to win a tournament in 2025.

Tiger Woods is set to miss the tournament after rupturing his Achilles tendon and undergoing surgery. The 15-time major winner has yet to appear on the PGA Tour this year.

When is the 2025 Masters?

The 2025 Masters begins on Thursday, April 10, 2025, and runs through Sunday, April 13, 2025.

As ever, the tournament will be held at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, and the winner will be presented with the traditional green jacket on Sunday evening.

Masters leaderboard

Getty Images

How to watch the 2025 Masters

TV channel: All four days of the tournament will be televised on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event.

Featured group coverage usually begins earlier in the afternoon UK time, with full coverage likely to begin at 2pm BST on Thursday and Friday, and 3pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch all the action online via the Sky Go app.

Latest odds for the 2025 Masters

(Bar 30/1, odds via Betfair and subject to change.)

Favourite: Scottie Scheffler

Getty Images

Field in full for 2025 Masters

Target: Rory McIlroy is going for the career grand slam

Getty Images

Bryson DeChambeau at LIV Golf Miami

Contender: Bryson DeChambeau

AP

Shane Lowry hits from a bunker while practicing at Augusta

Training: Shane Lowry

REUTERS


Source link

2025-04-10Last Updated: 2025-04-10
346 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

How to watch Portugal vs Scotland FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for Nations League today

How to watch Portugal vs Scotland FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for Nations League today

2024-09-08
Luton chief takes responsibility as wholesale changes don't pay off during Boro drubbing

Luton chief takes responsibility as wholesale changes don't pay off during Boro drubbing

2024-11-10
Hakim Ziyech nears £8m move to Al-Nassr with Chelsea already set on winger’s replacement

Hakim Ziyech nears £8m move to Al-Nassr with Chelsea already set on winger’s replacement

2023-06-21
England vs Finland LIVE! Nations League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

England vs Finland LIVE! Nations League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

2024-09-10
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo