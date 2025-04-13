What time does Rory McIlroy tee off at the Masters today? UK start times, how to watch and latest odds
Rory McIlroy takes a two-shot lead into the final round of the Masters as he chases the career Grand Slam.
McIlroy hit a brilliant six-under 66 on Saturday and is set for an Augusta showdown with Bryson DeChambeau, who beat him to the US Open title last year.
The 35-year-old from Northern Ireland, who has not won a major since 2014, heads a leaderboard stacked with star players on a score of 12 under after 54 holes.
Corey Conners is another two shots behind DeChambeau, with Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Patrick Reed and Ludvig Aberg still in contention as McIlroy bids to end his wait for a Green Jacket.
What time does the Masters start today?
The first group tees off for the fourth round at Augusta on Saturday, April 13 at 2.40pm BST, which is 9.40am local time in Georgia.
DeChambeau narrowed the gap to McIlroy with three birdies in his final four holes on Saturday, including a 50-foot putt from the fringe of the 18th green
2.40pm Brian Campbell (US)
2.50pm Hideki Matsuyama (Jap), Akshay Bhatia (US)
3.00pm Justin Thomas (US), Min Woo Lee (Aus)
3.10pm Brian Harman (US), JJ Spaun (US)
3.20pm Patrick Cantlay (US), Wyndham Clark (US)
3.30pm Danny Willett (Eng), JT Poston (US)
3.40pm Sam Burns (US), Stephan Jaeger (Ger)
4pm Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Nick Taylor (Can)
4.10pm Tom Kim (Kor), Charl Schwartzel (RSA)
4.20 Davis Riley (US), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
4.30pm Daniel Berger (US), Bubba Watson (US)
4.40pm Aaron Rai (Eng), Sahith Theegala (US)
4.50pm Michael Kim (US), Denny McCarthy (US)
5pm Maverick McNealy (US), Harris English (US)
5.20pm Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Jon Rahm (Sp)
5.30pm Byeong Hun An (Kor), Rasmus Hojgaard (Den)
5.40pm Jordan Spieth (US), Max Greyserman (US)
5.50pm Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Matt McCarty (US)
6pm Tom Hoge (US), Davis Thompson (US)
6.10pm Collin Morikawa (US), Viktor Hovland (Nor)
6.20pm Sungjae Im (Kor), Max Homa (US)
6.40pm Nicolas Echavarria (Col), Xander Schauffele (US)
6.50pm Justin Rose (Eng), Zach Johnson (US)
7pm Scottie Scheffler (US), Shane Lowry (Ire)
7.10pm Ludvig Aberg (Swe), Jason Day (Aus)
7.20pm Corey Conners (Can), Patrick Reed (US)
7.30pm Rory McIlroy (NI), Bryson DeChambeau (US)
TV channel: All four days of the Masters are being televised live in the UK on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event, though as usual viewing is restricted early on.
Featured group coverage usually begins at 2pm BST on Thursday and Friday, and 3pm on Saturday and Sunday. Full coverage is available from 7pm on Thursday and Friday, and 6.30pm on Saturday and Sunday.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch all the action online via the Sky Go app.
