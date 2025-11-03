What time is FA Cup draw? Confirmed ball numbers and TV channel for second round today
The FA Cup has taken centre stage over the weekend and excitement is building for the second round draw.
League One and League Two clubs joined the action in the first round, with one of the pick of the ties seeing Jack Wilshere’s Luton Town just about beating Robbie Savage’s Forest Green Rovers.
Elsewhere, 2013 winners Wigan eked past non-league Hemel Hempstead on penalties, while eighth-tier Maldon & Tiptree – the lowest-ranked team remaining in the competition heading into the first round – were thrashed by League One’s Port Vale on Sunday.
At the conclusion of the remaining first round tie, 80 teams will have been cut down to 40 for the second round, with Championship and Premier League teams entering the fray in the third round.
Here’s everything you need to know about the FA Cup draw for the second round…
The draw will take place today, Monday, November 3, 2025, during TNT Sports’ coverage of Tamworth vs Leyton Orient.
With kick-off in the game scheduled for 7.30pm GMT, the draw will take place before action is underway. An estimated start time for the draw is 6.45pm GMT.
How to watch the FA Cup draw
TV channel: In the UK, the draw will be televised live on TNT Sports.
Live stream: The draw will be available to watch for free on TNT Sports’ YouTube page.
TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.
- Weston Super Mare
- Salford City
- Luton Town
- Accrington Stanley
- Milton Keynes
- Stockport County
- Wigan Athletic
- Newport County
- Cheltenham Town
- Barnsley
- Carlisle United
- Bristol Rovers
- Peterborough
- Oldham Athletic
- Doncaster Rovers
- Tamworth or Leyton Orient
- Chesterfield
- Boreham Wood
- Sutton United
- Bolton Wanderers
- Chelmsford City
- Barrow
- Wycombe Wanderers
- Exeter City
- Slough Town
- Wealdstone
- Swindon Town
- Grimsby Town
- Buxton
- Burton Albion
- Brackley Town
- Blackpool
- Cambridge United
- Gateshead
- Mansfield Town
- Macclesfield
- Shrewsbury Town
- Fleetwood Town
- Port Vale
- Walsall
When will the second round ties be played?
The second-round ties will be played across the weekend of December 6-7, 2025.
