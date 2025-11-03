31
32
2
34
20
13
46
14
48
8
4
11
15
23
16
44
26
29
22
25
18
37
24
9
1
5
30
40
10
38
35
49
43
33
3
39
What time is FA Cup draw? Confirmed ball numbers and TV channel for second round today

What time is FA Cup draw? Confirmed ball numbers and TV channel for second round today

2025-11-03Last Updated: 2025-11-03
376 1 minute read


The FA Cup has taken centre stage over the weekend and excitement is building for the second round draw.

League One and League Two clubs joined the action in the first round, with one of the pick of the ties seeing Jack Wilshere’s Luton Town just about beating Robbie Savage’s Forest Green Rovers.

Elsewhere, 2013 winners Wigan eked past non-league Hemel Hempstead on penalties, while eighth-tier Maldon & Tiptree – the lowest-ranked team remaining in the competition heading into the first round – were thrashed by League One’s Port Vale on Sunday.

At the conclusion of the remaining first round tie, 80 teams will have been cut down to 40 for the second round, with Championship and Premier League teams entering the fray in the third round.

Here’s everything you need to know about the FA Cup draw for the second round…

The draw will take place today, Monday, November 3, 2025, during TNT Sports’ coverage of Tamworth vs Leyton Orient.

With kick-off in the game scheduled for 7.30pm GMT, the draw will take place before action is underway. An estimated start time for the draw is 6.45pm GMT.

How to watch the FA Cup draw

TV channel: In the UK, the draw will be televised live on TNT Sports.

Live stream: The draw will be available to watch for free on TNT Sports’ YouTube page.

TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

  1. Weston Super Mare
  2. Salford City
  3. Luton Town
  4. Accrington Stanley
  5. Milton Keynes
  6. Stockport County
  7. Wigan Athletic
  8. Newport County
  9. Cheltenham Town
  10. Barnsley
  11. Carlisle United
  12. Bristol Rovers
  13. Peterborough
  14. Oldham Athletic
  15. Doncaster Rovers
  16. Tamworth or Leyton Orient
  17. Chesterfield
  18. Boreham Wood
  19. Sutton United
  20. Bolton Wanderers
  21. Chelmsford City
  22. Barrow
  23. Wycombe Wanderers
  24. Exeter City
  25. Slough Town
  26. Wealdstone
  27. Swindon Town
  28. Grimsby Town
  29. Buxton
  30. Burton Albion
  31. Brackley Town
  32. Blackpool
  33. Cambridge United
  34. Gateshead
  35. Mansfield Town
  36. Macclesfield
  37. Shrewsbury Town
  38. Fleetwood Town
  39. Port Vale
  40. Walsall

When will the second round ties be played?

The second-round ties will be played across the weekend of December 6-7, 2025.


Source link

2025-11-03Last Updated: 2025-11-03
376 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in Xavi Simons battle; Chelsea suffer Olise blow; Man Utd turn to De Ligt

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in Xavi Simons battle; Chelsea suffer Olise blow; Man Utd turn to De Ligt

2024-06-17
Scotland vs France, Six Nations 2024: Kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h, odds

Scotland vs France, Six Nations 2024: Kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h, odds

2024-02-08
Injury-free Baptiste is determined to show Hatters fans the player he can be

Injury-free Baptiste is determined to show Hatters fans the player he can be

2025-04-30
West Ham XI vs Leicester: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League today

West Ham XI vs Leicester: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League today

2025-02-27
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo