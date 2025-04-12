24
29
1
34
39
46
4
35
8
3
30
37
5
22
10
43
13
48
2
23
9
20
25
14
33
16
31
38
26
40
18
32
11
15
44
49
What time is Paddy Pimblett fight tonight? Michael Chandler poses biggest test at UFC 314

What time is Paddy Pimblett fight tonight? Michael Chandler poses biggest test at UFC 314

2025-04-12Last Updated: 2025-04-12
340 2 minutes read


It is by far the most high-profile night of his ascending MMA career so far for Liverpool favourite ‘The Baddy’, who is hoping to significantly boost his ambitions for a future world title shot at lightweight by beating the all-action former three-time Bellator champion in a five-round showdown in Miami, Florida.

An explosive contest is expected at Kaseya Center as Pimblett and Chandler take co-main event billing before former long-reigning former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski attempts to win back the title recently vacated by Ilia Topuria as he battles Diego Lopes.

The outspoken Pimblett, a former Cage Warriors champion, is undefeated in his six-fight UFC career so far, earning Performance of the Night honours for his emphatic first-round submission of King Green on his last outing at UFC 304 in Manchester last summer.

He had previously outpointed veteran Tony Ferguson having been widely regarded as extremely fortunate to get a decision against Jared Gordon, with submission wins over Jordan Leavitt and Rodrigo Vargas following his early knockout of Luigi Vendramini on debut in 2021.

Pimblett is currently ranked at No12 in a division ruled by formidable reigning pound-for-pound king Islam Makhachev, but he will vault inside the top 10 with a statement victory over the No7-ranked Chandler, a favourite of fight fans for his fearless and uncompromising style.

The American is a force to be reckoned with, though could really use a win having lost four of his first six fights in the UFC since a high-profile switch from rival promotion Bellator in 2021, beating durable opponents in Dan Hooker and Ferguson but bested twice by Charles Oliveira as well as Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier.

Chandler rematched Oliveira in November having been constantly thwarted in his attempts to finally secure a high-profile bout against Conor McGregor.

What time is Paddy Pimblett fight?

As well as Volkanovski vs Lopes and Chandler vs Pimblett, Saturday night’s main card at UFC 314 also features the much-anticipated UFC debut of Brazil’s four-time Bellator world champion Patricio Pitbull, who meets Yair Rodriguez.


Source link

2025-04-12Last Updated: 2025-04-12
340 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Luton chief will use ACL injury experience to help Adebayo on his long road to recovery

Luton chief will use ACL injury experience to help Adebayo on his long road to recovery

2025-04-11
England player ratings vs Slovenia: Kobbie Mainoo and Cole Palmer make impact after Conor Gallagher nightmare

England player ratings vs Slovenia: Kobbie Mainoo and Cole Palmer make impact after Conor Gallagher nightmare

2024-06-26
Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal ‘get Rice bid’; Manchester United want Son, Osimhen latest; Chelsea eye Rafael Leao

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal ‘get Rice bid’; Manchester United want Son, Osimhen latest; Chelsea eye Rafael Leao

2025-02-23
Luton chief admits he couldn't promise regular first team football to 'brilliant' Berry

Luton chief admits he couldn't promise regular first team football to 'brilliant' Berry

2024-05-27
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo