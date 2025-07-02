What time is Emma Raducanu playing at Wimbledon today? How to watch Marketa Vondrousova clash
The 22-year-old got off to a flying start on Monday beating fellow Brit Mimi Xu in straight sets 6-3 6-3.
The Brit has been dealt a much tougher test as she takes on 2023 Wimbledon champion Vondrousova.
Raducanu will be last on Centre Court today, as world No1 Aryna Sabalenka kicks things off against Marie Bouzkova before Carlos Alcaraz will hope to avoid an unthinkable upset against British qualifier Oliver Tarvet.
Raducanu vs Vondrousova start time
Raducanu vs Vondrousova is the third match on Centre Court today. Action begins at 1.30pm with Sabalenka.
That means Raducanu is expected on court at around 4.30pm today.
How to watch Raducanu vs Vondrousova
TV channel: In the UK, live free-to-air coverage of the action at Wimbledon will be broadcast across BBC One and BBC Two.
Coverage on BBC Two begins at 10.30am, and further coverage on BBC One begins at 2pm BST.
Live stream: You can also watch all the matches live online via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.
Live blog: You can follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog!
