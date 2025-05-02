What time is Jack Draper playing at Madrid Open today? TV channel and live stream for semi-final
That victory means Draper will move above Novak Djokovic and into the top five of the world rankings for the first time after a brilliant start to 2025.
The 23-year-old won his first Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells in March and is now eyeing a swift double-up, having shown he can bring his best form onto the clay courts.
Draper is yet to drop a set in his four wins in Madrid, having never previously made it beyond the second round in two previous appearances.
Musetti will present a serious test, though, with the Italian having reached the Monte-Carlo final last month, taking a set off Carlos Alcaraz before falling to defeat.
The tenth seed has been impressive again in Madrid, already beating the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alex de Minaur on his way to the semi-finals.
What time is Jack Draper vs Lorenzo Musetti?
Jack Draper’s semi-final against Lorenzo Musetti is the third match on Manolo Santana Stadium.
The match is expected to start at 7pm BST, following the first semi-final between Casper Ruud and Francisco Cerundolo.
How to watch Jack Draper vs Lorenzo Musetti?
TV channel: The Madrid Open is being broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Tennis.
Live stream: Live coverage is also available online via Sky Go for those with a Sky Sports subscription.
