What time is Jack Draper playing today? Jiri Lehecka match start time and how to watch Queen’s semi-final
The British no1 battled to a 6-4 5-7 6-4 victory over American Brandon Nakashima on Friday to reach the last four of the competition for the first time, and ensure he will be the fourth seed at Wimbledon.
Draper is now two wins away from becoming only the second home men’s singles winner in the Open era – after the man in whose honour the court is named: Andy Murray.
But more importantly, Draper has moved above Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz in the world rankings to a career-high of four.
Czech world no30 Lehecka ended Jacob Fearnley’s promising debut run on his way to the final four, and will prove a stern test this afternoon.
Top seed Carlos Alcaraz eased through to the other semi-final after beating Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech 7-5 6-4. He will meet Roberto Bautista Agut, who knocked out fourth seed Holger Rune in three sets.
Draper vs Lehecka start time
Draper vs Lehecka will take place today, Saturday June 21, 2025.
The match has been scheduled as first in the Andy Murray Arena, with players likely to walk out onto the court shortly after 1pm BST.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Roberto Bautista Agut will follow Draper’s semi-final.
How to watch Draper vs Lehecka
TV channel: In the UK, live free-to-air coverage of the action at Queen’s Club begins today at 1pm BST on BBC One, continuing through to 5.20pm.
Live stream: You can also watch all the matches live online via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.
Source link