26
15
49
44
18
23
2
3
16
37
32
4
29
9
13
34
33
25
31
14
38
35
24
5
40
20
48
11
22
30
43
46
8
39
10
1
What time is Jack Draper playing today? Jiri Lehecka match start time and how to watch Queen’s semi-final

What time is Jack Draper playing today? Jiri Lehecka match start time and how to watch Queen’s semi-final

2025-06-21Last Updated: 2025-06-21
344 1 minute read


The British no1 battled to a 6-4 5-7 6-4 victory over American Brandon Nakashima on Friday to reach the last four of the competition for the first time, and ensure he will be the fourth seed at Wimbledon.

Draper is now two wins away from becoming only the second home men’s singles winner in the Open era – after the man in whose honour the court is named: Andy Murray.

But more importantly, Draper has moved above Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz in the world rankings to a career-high of four.

Czech world no30 Lehecka ended Jacob Fearnley’s promising debut run on his way to the final four, and will prove a stern test this afternoon.

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz eased through to the other semi-final after beating Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech 7-5 6-4. He will meet Roberto Bautista Agut, who knocked out fourth seed Holger Rune in three sets.

Draper vs Lehecka start time

Draper vs Lehecka will take place today, Saturday June 21, 2025.

The match has been scheduled as first in the Andy Murray Arena, with players likely to walk out onto the court shortly after 1pm BST.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Roberto Bautista Agut will follow Draper’s semi-final.

How to watch Draper vs Lehecka

TV channel: In the UK, live free-to-air coverage of the action at Queen’s Club begins today at 1pm BST on BBC One, continuing through to 5.20pm.

Live stream: You can also watch all the matches live online via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.


Source link

2025-06-21Last Updated: 2025-06-21
344 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Preston vs Arsenal LIVE! Carabao Cup match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Preston vs Arsenal LIVE! Carabao Cup match stream, latest score and goal updates today

2024-10-30
Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures and results for matchday 17 as Man City drop points

Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures and results for matchday 17 as Man City drop points

2023-12-16
F1 British Grand Prix 2023 live stream: How can I watch race FOR FREE on TV in UK today?

F1 British Grand Prix 2023 live stream: How can I watch race FOR FREE on TV in UK today?

2023-07-09
Cameron Norrie insists he’s ‘earned the right’ to take centre stage at Wimbledon

Cameron Norrie insists he’s ‘earned the right’ to take centre stage at Wimbledon

2023-07-05
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo