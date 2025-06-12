What time does Rory McIlroy tee off at the US Open today? Start times, how to watch and odds
The world’s best are expected to face a real test as Oakmont hosts the US Open this week.
Footage of the thick rough has dominated the build-up to the event and scoring is set to be incredibly difficult, with champion Dustin Johnson one of only four players under par when the US Open was last played at Oakmont in 2016.
World number one Scottie Scheffler arrives as the man to beat, having cruised to victory at the PGA Championship last month and backed it up with a four-shot win at the Memorial.
Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau will be better equipped to deal with the rough than most, while Jon Rahm will be encouraged by his challenge at the PGA Championship.
There are questions for Rory McIlroy to answer. It was expected that he could thrive with the pressure off after winning the Masters earlier this season, but he has had driver issues since and missed the cut last week in Canada, finishing 149th in the 153-man field.
When is Rory McIlroy playing at the US Open?
McIlroy will tee off alongside close friend Shane Lowry and Justin Rose for the first two rounds of the US Open.
The trio will get underway on Thursday at 12:40pm BST, which is 7:40am local time.
Selected first round groupings (all times BST)
* denotes starting from hole ten
12pm: Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley
12:18pm: *Ludvig Aberg, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama
12:29pm: Xander Schauffele, Jose Luis Ballester, Bryson DeChambeau
12:40pm: Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark, Gary Woodland
12:40pm: *Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry
6:03pm: Brooks Koepka, Min-Woo Lee, Justin Thomas
6:14pm: *Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson
6:25pm: Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa
6:25pm: *Tyrrell Hatton, Sung-Jae Im, Sepp Straka
Scottie Scheffler is attempting to win back-to-back majors
TV channel: In the UK, live coverage of the US Open is provided by Sky Sports. Daily broadcasts begin at 12:30pm for the first two rounds on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf, moving to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can watch the action live online via the Sky Go app.
The prize money for the 2025 US Open will be confirmed in full later this week.
DeChambeau took home $4.3million for his victory last year, with the total purse of $21.5 million the most among the majors.
