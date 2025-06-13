What time does Rory McIlroy tee off at the US Open today? Start times, how to watch and odds
The Northern Irishman made a confident start to his bid for a sixth major but came home in 41 to card a opening round of 74 and sit eight shots off the lead set by JJ Spaun at four-under par.
Brooks Koepka, a two-time winner of the US Open, has showed little in recent majors to suggest a third is on the cards but he was impressive on Thursday and is only two shots off Spaun’s lead.
Jon Rahm is a shot further back, as one of only ten players to finish the first round under par.
When is Rory McIlroy playing at the US Open?
McIlroy will once again tee off alongside Shane Lowry and Justin Rose for round two at Oakmont.
The trio will begin on the first tee this time at 6:25pm BST, which is 1pm local time.
Selected second round groupings (all times BST)
* denotes starting from hole ten
12:18pm: * Min Woo Lee, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka
12:29pm: Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson
12:40pm: Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Sepp Straka
12:40pm: * Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler
5:52pm: Tom Kim , JJ Spaun, Taylor Pendrith
6:03pm: Ludvig Aberg, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama
6:03pm: * Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley
6:14pm: * Xander Schauffele, Jose Luis Ballester, Bryson DeChambeau
6:25pm: * Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark, Gary Woodland
6:25pm: Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy
Scottie Scheffler is attempting to win back-to-back majors
TV channel: In the UK, live coverage of the US Open is provided by Sky Sports. The broadcasts begins at 12:30pm on Thursday on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf, moving to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can watch the action live online via the Sky Go app.
The prize money for the 2025 US Open will be confirmed in full later this week.
DeChambeau took home $4.3million for his victory last year, with the total purse of $21.5 million the most among the majors.
