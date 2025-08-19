What time are Raducanu and Alcaraz playing today? How to watch US Open mixed doubles
The British No1 joins forces with the reigning French Open champion for the event at Flushing Meadows that has $1m (£750,000) in prize money at stake for the winners.
Raducanu and Alcaraz face Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula in first round.
When are Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz playing?
Raducanu and Alcaraz will take to the court in their first-round match tonight, Tuesday, August 19, 2025.
They face Draper and his new partner Pegula, who are top seeds, and are third on the schedule on Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Raducanu is competing in the standalone event on August 19-20 – before the singles tournament begins on August 24.
The match opens the afternoon session, and the order of play details that proceedings will not get underway until 2pm local time, which is 7pm BST.
The day’s play on Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong Stadiums begins at 11am, with Naomi Osaka and Gael Monfils taking on Lorenzo Musetti and Caty McNally, and second seeds Taylor Fritz and Elena Rybakina facing Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, the defending champions.
Should they progress into the second round, they could face either Novak Djokovic and Olga Danilovic, or the Russian pair Daniil Medvedev and Mirra Andreeva.
The second round is also taking place on Tuesday, after the opening round draws to a close. Start times for those matches will depend on when the first round finishes.
How to watch Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz
TV channel: In the UK, the US Open will be shown live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+.
Live stream: You can stream the US Open live on the Sky Go app, or with a Now TV sports membership.
Live blog: You can also follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated live blog!
