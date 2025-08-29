What time is Emma Raducanu’s next match at US Open? How to watch third round today
The Kazakh and Raducanu know each other well, and even played doubles together at the Citi Open, reaching the semi-finals of the women’s event.
In singles, they have faced each other just once, when Rybakina beat the Briton 6-0 6-1 in Sydney back in 2022.
What time is Raducanu playing?
Raducanu vs Rybakina is scheduled as the first match on Louis Armstrong Stadium.
Play is due to begin at 11am local time, which is 4pm BST.
The winner will play either Jasmine Paolini or Marketa Vondrousova in the last 16.
How to watch Raducanu in US Open
TV channel: In the UK, the US Open will be shown live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+.
Live stream: You can stream the US Open live on the Sky Go app, or with a NOW subscription.
