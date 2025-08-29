4
49
30
16
26
39
8
24
40
1
20
33
5
14
11
2
43
38
22
29
13
10
3
35
23
37
48
46
18
34
25
15
32
31
44
9
What time is Emma Raducanu’s next match at US Open? How to watch third round today

What time is Emma Raducanu’s next match at US Open? How to watch third round today

2025-08-29Last Updated: 2025-08-29
340 1 minute read


The Kazakh and Raducanu know each other well, and even played doubles together at the Citi Open, reaching the semi-finals of the women’s event.

In singles, they have faced each other just once, when Rybakina beat the Briton 6-0 6-1 in Sydney back in 2022.

What time is Raducanu playing?

Raducanu vs Rybakina is scheduled as the first match on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Play is due to begin at 11am local time, which is 4pm BST.

The winner will play either Jasmine Paolini or Marketa Vondrousova in the last 16.

How to watch Raducanu in US Open

TV channel: In the UK, the US Open will be shown live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+.

Live stream: You can stream the US Open live on the Sky Go app, or with a NOW subscription.


Source link

2025-08-29Last Updated: 2025-08-29
340 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Why England are still picking Olly Stone

Why England are still picking Olly Stone

2024-08-27
Oumar Niasse interview: Football is not important for countries with water insecurity

Oumar Niasse interview: Football is not important for countries with water insecurity

2024-03-29
FA investigating Jermain Defoe transfer from Tottenham to Portsmouth

FA investigating Jermain Defoe transfer from Tottenham to Portsmouth

2023-11-23
Chelsea vs Burnley LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Chelsea vs Burnley LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

2024-03-30
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo