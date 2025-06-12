What time is Emma Raducanu playing today? How to watch Queen’s Club last-16 tennis live
Emma Raducanu is back in action this afternoon as she takes on Rebecca Sramkova for a place in the quarter-finals at Queen’s Club.
The 22-year-old will once again become the British number one if she can match Katie Boulter’s result this week, and a deep run would help her bid to secure a seeding for Wimbledon.
It has already been a busy week for Raducanu, who made a rare appearance in the doubles draw.
She played alongside Boulter and the pair won their first match together, before falling to top seeds Erin Routliffe and Lyudmyla Kichenok yesterday.
What time is Emma Raducanu playing today?
Emma Raducanu’s last-16 clash with Rebecca Sramkova is the third match scheduled for the Andy Murray Arena this afternoon.
Before those two take to the court, Katie Boulter faces Diana Shnaider and Heather Watson goes up against Elena Rybakina.
Raducanu and Sramkova will therefore likely get underway at around 4pm BST, depending on the length of the earlier matches.
How to watch Emma Raducanu today
TV channel: In the UK, there are live daily broadcasts of Queen’s Club being shown free-to-air across the BBC. On Thursday, coverage begins at 1pm BST on BBC Two.
Live stream: The tournament will also be streamed live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website, as well as on the Tennis Channel.
