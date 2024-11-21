What time is Ruben Amorim’s first Manchester United press conference?
The highly-rated Portuguese coach – United’s sixth permanent managerial appointment since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013 – left reigning Primeira Liga champions Sporting Lisbon after four years in charge earlier this month to take one of the biggest and most pressurised jobs anywhere in world football, which became vacant after the perennially under-pressure Erik ten Hag was sacked in October following another dismal start to the season under his watch.
Former Braga coach and Benfica midfielder Amorim officially arrived in Manchester last week and was able to take his first training session at Carrington on Monday after a slight delay ahead of the approval of his visa.
Excitement is now building ahead of his opening match at the helm, which sees United travel to face struggling Ipswich at Portman Road in front of the Sky cameras on Sunday afternoon (4:30pm GMT kick-off).
New era: Ruben Amorim will address the media as Manchester United boss for the first time on Friday
Before that though, United fans will get to hear their new manager’s plans and ambitions for the future as he answers press questions for the first time ahead of that weekend trip to Suffolk, which will see United try and arrest an alarming run that has seen them slip down to 13th place in the Premier League table.
When is Ruben Amorim’s first Manchester United press conference?
Amorim will address the media for the first time as United boss at their Carrington training ground on Friday November 22, 2024.
What time is Ruben Amorim’s first Manchester United press conference?
Amorim’s opening media call is scheduled to begin at 2pm GMT.
How to watch Ruben Amorim’s first Manchester United press conference
TV channel: The club will be showing live coverage of the opening part of the press conference on their in-house television channel, MUTV.
Live stream: Fans can also watch it live online via the United app and on the official club website.
Live blog: You can also follow what the new United head coach has to say on Friday via Standard Sport’s dedicated live press conference blog.
