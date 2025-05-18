What time does Scottie Scheffler tee off at the PGA Championship today? Start times and how to watch
Twelve months after being arrested and driven off to jail in handcuffs during the same tournament, Scheffler has put himself in a good position to win his third major.
Scheffler completed his last five holes in five under par on Saturday to card a superb third round of 65 and reach 11 under par.
Sweden’s Alex Noren his nearest challenger on eight under, while Americans Davis Riley and JT Poston share third place on seven under.
Getty Images
Jon Rahm, halfway leader Jhonattan Vegas and Si Woo Kim are on on six under.
Bryson DeChambeau is another stroke back, alongside England’s Matt Fitzpatrick, but Masters champion Rory McIlroy is out of contention after he could only card a third round of 72 to be two over par.
What time does Scottie Scheffler tee off today?
Scheffler will be last to tee off as he bids to win his first PGA Championship.
The world No1 is playing alongside Noren, with the pair teeing off at 7.30pm BST.
PGA Championship tee times
Round four tee times (BST, USA unless stated)
1.10pm Chris Kirk, Sergio Garcia (Esp)
1.20pm Bud Cauley, Byeong Hun An (Kor)
1.30pm Brian Campbell, Elvis Smylie (Aus)
1.40pm Austin Eckroat, Brian Harman
1.50pm Tom Kim (Kor), Michael Kim
2pm Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Stephan Jaeger (Ger)
2.10pm Justin Lower, Kevin Yu (Tpe)
2.20pm Daniel Berger, Rasmus Hojgaard (Den)
2.30pm Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Collin Morikawa
2.40pm Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns
2.50pm Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
Rory McIlroy is out of contention at Quail Hollow
Getty Images
3.10pm Richard Bland (Eng), Sam Stevens
3.20pm Tom McKibbin (NIrl), Corey Conners (Can)
3.30pm Luke Donald (Eng), Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)
3.40pm Marco Penge (Eng), Beau Hossler
3.50pm Max Homa, Wyndham Clark
4pm Harris English, Aaron Rai (Eng)
4.10pm Eric Cole, Nico Echavarria (Col)
4.20pm Rafael Campos (Pue), Cameron Young
4.30pm Michael Thorbjornsen, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)
4.40pm Harry Hall (Eng), Taylor Moore
4.50pm Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Viktor Hovland (Nor)
5.10pm Robert MacIntyre (Sco), David Puig (Esp)
5.20pm JJ Spaun, Alex Smalley
5.30pm Taylor Pendrith (Can), Maverick McNealy
5.40pm Ben Griffin, Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn)
5.50pm Ryan Fox (Nzl), Max Greyserman
6pm Denny McCarthy, Ryan Gerard
6.10pm Lucas Glover, Cam Davis (Aus)
6.20pm Joe Highsmith, Garrick Higgo (Rsa)
6.30pm Matt Wallace (Eng), Adam Scott (Aus)
6.40pm Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)
7pm Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau
7.10pm Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Keegan Bradley
7.20pm Jon Rahm (Esp), Si Woo Kim (Kor)
7.30pm Davis Riley, JT Poston
7.40pm Scottie Scheffler, Alex Noren (Swe)
How to watch the PGA Championship
TV channel: In the UK, live coverage of the 2025 PGA Championship is provided by Sky Sports, starting on Sky Sports Golf at 4pm BST on Sunday before Sky Sports Main Event joins at 7.30pm BST.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the action live online via the Sky Go app.
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
