When does the transfer window close? Early deadline explained as hectic summer finale looms

2025-08-31Last Updated: 2025-08-31
A frenetic summer transfer window is set to conclude with potentially one of the busiest and most dramatic deadline days seen for years as clubs strive to get some major last-gasp business over the line.

There are still so many potential high-profile moves in the offing in the final hours of the market, the most notable of which concerns potential switches to reigning Premier League champions Liverpool for both wantaway Newcastle striker Alexander Isak and Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi.

When does the transfer window close?

In England, the 2025 summer transfer window closes at 7pm BST on the evening of Monday, September 1.

That is four hours earlier than the usual 11pm finish.

The window initially opened on June 1 before the inaugural expanded Club World Cup, before being briefly closed again for six days and reopening on June 16.

Why is there an early transfer deadline?

The transfer deadline – in a move agreed in conjunction with the Football Association (FA) – has been brought forward this summer in both the Premier League and EFL in order to prevent club and league officials working on deals from having to do so long into the night, as often happens.


