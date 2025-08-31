When does the transfer window close? Early deadline explained as hectic summer finale looms
A frenetic summer transfer window is set to conclude with potentially one of the busiest and most dramatic deadline days seen for years as clubs strive to get some major last-gasp business over the line.
There are still so many potential high-profile moves in the offing in the final hours of the market, the most notable of which concerns potential switches to reigning Premier League champions Liverpool for both wantaway Newcastle striker Alexander Isak and Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi.
When does the transfer window close?
In England, the 2025 summer transfer window closes at 7pm BST on the evening of Monday, September 1.
That is four hours earlier than the usual 11pm finish.
The window initially opened on June 1 before the inaugural expanded Club World Cup, before being briefly closed again for six days and reopening on June 16.
Why is there an early transfer deadline?
The transfer deadline – in a move agreed in conjunction with the Football Association (FA) – has been brought forward this summer in both the Premier League and EFL in order to prevent club and league officials working on deals from having to do so long into the night, as often happens.
Clubs will have until 9pm to get any last moves over the line providing they have completed and submitted a deal sheet which gives them those two extra hours, which in windows gone by meant a 1am cut-off point. The deal sheet cannot be used before 5pm.
The summer transfer window will also close at 7pm BST in Ligue 1, LaLiga, Serie A, the Bundesliga, Scottish Premiership and Primeira Liga, among others.
It stays open until September 12 in Turkey, while it’s September 10 in Saudi Arabia.
When does the transfer window open again?
In England, the transfer window officially reopens for business on January 1, 2026 and closes again on February 2.
