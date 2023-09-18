When are England playing next in the Rugby World Cup?

T he Rugby World Cup 2023 kicked off last week in Paris when hosts France defeated powerhouse New Zealand in a thrilling opening match.

After defeating Canada and the United States in the Americas qualification, Chile made their tournament debut. Meanwhile, Wales triumphed in a hard-fought battle against Fiji on Sunday night.

Amid all of that, in Marseille, England got off to the worst possible start against Argentina when returning Tom Curry was dismissed after just four minutes of play. However, the bitter beginning eventually turned sweet for England.

All 27 of England’s points were scored by George Ford, who chose to kick the ball at every opportunity. More than 13 handling errors were made by Argentina, the majority of which occurred in their own half as England’s defence, led admirably by Courtney Lawes, continued to frustrate them.

With just a few seconds left, the Pumas scored the only try of the game but, at that point, England secured a vital first win of the tournament.

Yesterday, England beat Japan 34-12 in Nice to continue their strong start to the 2023 Rugby World World Cup.

When is England’s next match and who are they playing next?

England, part of Pool D, will next play on September 23.

Upcoming England matches before the quarter-finals are:

Saturday, September 23 — England vs Chile (Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4.45pm)

Saturday, October 7 — England vs Samoa (Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4.45pm)

England will be playing Chile at 4.45pm in Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

The game will be broadcast live on ITV1 and streamed for free on ITVX like every match.