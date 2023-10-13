When is the FA Cup 1st round draw? Date, time, ball numbers and when the ties will be played

There is still some time before Premier League clubs enter this season’s FA Cup but the competition is already well underway with a number of qualifying rounds involving non-league clubs having taken place.
The first preliminary stage fixtures were played on the first weekend of August, before the 2023-24 Premier League campaign had even begun, featuring clubs from the 10th tier of the pyramid.
There are six qualifying stages until the first round proper, featuring a grand total of 640 non-league clubs, including those from the National League in the final round.
This weekend sees 32 ties take place with former EFL mainstays Chesterfield, Rochdale, Southend United and Yeovil Town all in action and hoping to secure their place in the hat.
The first round proper, which will be played between Friday 3 and Monday 6 November, will feature all 24 clubs from both League One and League Two, with the 20 Premier League sides and 24 Championship teams joining from the third round.
Motivation to progress will be high as lower and non-league clubs dream of a potential glamour tie at Anfield, Old Trafford or the Etihad in January, while winners of each tie will earn £40,000 in prize money.
Here’s all you need to know about the FA Cup first round draw:
When is the first round proper draw?
The draw will take place on Sunday 15 October at 2.30pm.
You can watch it on ITV1 from 2.30pm or stream it online on ITVX.
Which teams are in the draw?
The numbers next to each club will be the ball numbers in the draw:
- 1. Accrington Stanley
- 2. AFC Wimbledon
- 3. Barnsley
- 4. Barrow
- 5. Blackpool
- 6. Bolton Wanderers
- 7. Bradford City
- 8. Bristol Rovers
- 9. Burton Albion
- 10. Cambridge United
- 11. Carlisle United
- 12. Charlton Athletic
- 13. Cheltenham Town
- 14. Colchester United
- 15. Crawley Town
- 16. Crewe Alexandra
- 17. Derby County
- 18. Doncaster Rovers
- 19. Exeter City
- 20. Fleetwood Town
- 21. Forest Green Rovers
- 22. Gillingham
- 23. Grimsby Town
- 24. Harrogate Town
- 25. Leyton Orient
- 26. Lincoln City
- 27. Mansfield Town
- 28. Milton Keynes Dons
- 29. Morecambe
- 30. Newport County
- 31. Northampton Town
- 32. Notts County
- 33. Oxford United
- 34. Peterborough United
- 35. Port Vale
- 36. Portsmouth
- 37. Reading
- 38. Salford City
- 39. Shrewsbury Town
- 40. Stevenage
- 41. Stockport County
- 42. Sutton United
- 43. Swindon Town
- 44. Tranmere Rovers
- 45. Walsall
- 46. Wigan Athletic
- 47. Wrexham
- 48. Wycombe Wanderers
- 49. Scarborough Athletic or Oxford City
- 50. Altrincham or Oldham Athletic
- 51. FC Halifax Town or Marine
- 52. Worksop Town or Boston United
- 53. AFC Fylde or Leek Town
- 54. Hereford or Rochdale
- 55. York City or Needham Market
- 56. Solihull Moors or Biggleswade Town
- 57. Chesterfield or Kettering Town
- 58. Alfreton Town or Macclesfield
- 59. Hartlepool United or Chester
- 60. Chelmsford City or Whitby Town
- 61. Curzon Ashton or Tamworth
- 62. Kidderminster Harriers or Ashton United
- 63. Stourbridge or Gateshead
- 64. Aldershot Town or Lewes
- 65. Torquay United or Maidstone United
- 66. AFC Totton or Ramsgate
- 67. Aveley or Barnet
- 68. Hemel Hempstead Town or Woking
- 69. Horsham or Dorking Wanderers
- 70. Eastleigh or Dover Athletic
- 71. Yeovil Town or Southend United
- 72. Bromley or Wealdstone
- 73. Weston Super Mare or Maidenhead United
- 74. Braintree Town or Chesham United
- 75. Bracknell Town or Dagenham & Redbridge
- 76. Worthing or Bath City
- 77. Boreham Wood or Welling United
- 78. Cray Valley (PM) or Enfield Town
- 79. Ebbsfleet United o Slough Town
- 80. Billericay Town or Sheppey United
When is the FA Cup first round?
The first round will be played across the weekend commencing Friday 3 November.
What round do Premier League clubs enter the competition?
Premier League clubs enter the FA Cup at the third round stage.
Fixtures featuring top-flight teams will be played on the weekend commencing Saturday 6 January 2024.
When is this season’s final?
The 2023-24 FA Cup final will take place on Saturday 25 May 2024 at Wembley Stadium.
