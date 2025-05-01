When giants fall: Why RioZim’s trouble demands urgent economic reform

The looming collapse—or hoped-for rescue—of mining giant RioZim is not just another entry in Zimbabwe’s long list of corporate struggles.

It is a glaring warning signal, a red flag flapping in the face of policymakers, financial institutions, and industry leaders. If a company of RioZim’s stature—once a cornerstone of the mining sector—faces the grim prospect of corporate rescue, then we must confront a hard truth: Zimbabwe’s economic ecosystem is more fragile than the headlines suggest.

Receivership is no ordinary business hiccup. It is a last resort, typically marking the end of viability, the failure of debt obligations, or the drying up of operational liquidity. For RioZim—an institution with a decades-long legacy in gold, diamonds, and energy—to reach this precipice reveals more than internal missteps. It reflects a broader macroeconomic dysfunction that stifles even the most robust players.

This is not just RioZim’s problem. It’s Zimbabwe’s problem.

The nation’s economy has become a minefield of policy inconsistencies, currency instability, capital flight, and chronic underinvestment. These are not abstract issues—they are daily realities that businesses must navigate while trying to remain competitive, pay workers, attract investment, and deliver shareholder value. RioZim’s financial distress, therefore, must not be read in isolation but in the context of a suffocating operating environment.

And yet, paradoxically, Zimbabwe boasts vast mineral wealth. Its subsoil is rich with gold, lithium, platinum, and diamonds—the very resources the global economy increasingly depends on. That a mining titan in such a resource-endowed country can spiral into financial disarray is not just ironic; it is a policy failure. It is evidence that natural endowment alone does not guarantee industrial prosperity or investor confidence.

Corporate rescue procedures may buy time and create breathing room, but they do not address the root causes. They don’t lower the cost of capital. They don’t eliminate exchange rate distortions. They don’t fix the country’s credibility problem on the global stage. They don’t change the fact that Zimbabwe ranks low on ease-of-doing-business indicators or that its institutions are often seen as unpredictable.

RioZim’s predicament should prompt a radical re-evaluation of how we govern the economy. If giants are falling, what future is there for SMEs, startups, or foreign investors eyeing entry? It’s a chilling thought, but an honest one.

Policymakers must realise that ad hoc responses and fire-fighting tactics are no longer enough. What is needed is a fundamental shift in how Zimbabwe approaches economic management. Fiscal discipline must become non-negotiable. Exchange rate reform must move from rhetoric to action. Investor protections must be enshrined in policy, not left to political discretion. Regulatory consistency must be sacrosanct.

More than that, there must be a deliberate effort to rebuild trust—with businesses, investors, workers, and the international community. Because trust, not minerals, is the real bedrock of economic growth.

There’s another dimension to this crisis that is rarely discussed: its human impact. When a company like RioZim falters, thousands of workers and their families are thrown into economic uncertainty. Communities that have long depended on mining infrastructure are left vulnerable. Suppliers, contractors, and service providers tied into the mining value chain suffer ripple effects. The collapse of a major employer isn’t just a corporate story—it’s a social tragedy.

We must also ask difficult questions of ourselves as a country. How many RioZims must stumble before we acknowledge that our economic trajectory is unsustainable? How many more potential investors must walk away before we admit the environment is toxic to capital formation? How many livelihoods must be destroyed before structural reform becomes more than a slogan?

In a way, RioZim’s crisis offers a unique opportunity—a chance to reset, to re-imagine a new economic order where policy and industry are aligned, where long-term growth is prioritised over short-term gains, and where Zimbabwe’s wealth finally works for its people.

If we let this moment pass without action, we will look back and realise this was not just about one company’s fall from grace. It was about a nation ignoring the writing on the wall.

Let RioZim be the wake-up call. Because if we continue as we are, there will be more giants brought to their knees—and soon, nothing left to rescue.

