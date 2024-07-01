23
When is Andy Murray playing at Wimbledon? Start time and TV channel for first-round match

2024-07-01
Andy Murray is set to appear at Wimbledon for potentially the final time when he faces Tomas Machac on Tuesday.

It is not yet confirmed whether the 37-year-old will be fit enough to take to the court, as he continues his race to return to fitness after surgery on a spinal cyst.


