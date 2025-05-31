When is Cameron Norrie vs Jacob Fearnley? Match start time and how to watch French Open live
Three British men reached the third round at Roland Garros for the first time in almost 60 years, but at most two will progress to the fourth, with the UK’s second and third seeds now due to meet.
Both graduates of Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas, Norrie and Fearnley have trained together in the past, but there will be no love lost as the pair meet today.
Fearnley has gone so far as to cite Norrie as an inspiration in his career, saying: “To see a guy going to the college that I went to, seeing how well he did coming out of college, it was more just inspiring, showed me that it was possible, that the coaches at TCU and the work that he put in at TCU could get him to the Tour.”
Despite being knocked out of the doubles bracket, Fearnley is yet to drop a set as a single, though Norrie required five to get beyond Daniil Medvedev in a near four-hour first-round meeting.
Norrie vs Fearnley start time
Norrie vs Fearnley at Roland Garros will take place today, Saturday, May 31, 2025.
The match has been scheduled as the fourth match on Court Simonne-Mathieu, with players expected to walk out on court at around 2pm BST.
How to watch Norrie vs Fearnley
TV channel: Every French Open match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports in the UK across the next two weeks.
Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also use Discovery+ to stream the action in full live online.
Source link