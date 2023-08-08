When is Carabao Cup draw? Start time, TV channel and second-round ball numbers including Chelsea and Tottenham

The 12 top-flight teams not involved in the Europe this season enter into the competition at this stage, which this year includes Chelsea and Spurs after their struggles last term.

The second round, like the first round was, will be regionalised, with clubs divided into north and south sections to minimise the travel involved during these midweek games.

Watford, Millwall and Southampton are among the clubs to have already fallen to surprise exits, with more shocks potentially in store as the full list of clubs through to the second round of the Carabao Cup is confirmed over the next two nights.

When is the Carabao Cup second-round draw?

Read More

The Carabao Cup second-round draw will take place on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

It will take place after the conclusion of Burton Albion’s clash with Leicester, at approximately 10.15pm BST.

How can I watch the Carabao Cup second-round draw?

TV channel: The draw will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football, plus Sky Sports News.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can watch the draw live via the Sky Go app.

When will the Carbao Cup second-round be played?

The second-round of the Carabao Cup will be played on the week commencing August 28.

Carabao Cup second-round draw ball numbers

The ball numbers for draw have not yet been confirmed, but there will be 12 Premier League clubs joining 36 EFL sides in the second round of the competition.

Here are the clubs in the Carabao Cup ahead of the completion of the first round on Wednesday night:

Premier League:

Tottenham

Brentford

Fulham

Crystal Palace

Chelsea

Wolves

Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest

Everton

Luton

Burnley

Sheffield United

Northern section:

Middlesbrough

Mansfield

Bradford

Tranmere

Blackburn

Bolton

Blackpool

Harrogate

Doncaster

Lincoln

Port Vale

Salford City

Rotherham

Sheffield Wednesday

Crewe

Stoke

Wrexham

Leeds/Shrewsbury

Burton/Leicester

Southern section:

Newport

Peterborough

Swansea

Birmingham

Gillingham

Exeter

Portsmouth

Reading

Wycombe

Plymouth

Stevenage

Sutton

AFC Wimbledon/Coventry

Bristol City/Oxford

Cardiff/Colchester

Ipswich/Bristol Rovers

QPR/Norwich