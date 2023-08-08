When is Carabao Cup draw? Start time, TV channel and second-round ball numbers including Chelsea and Tottenham

The 12 top-flight teams not involved in the Europe this season enter into the competition at this stage, which this year includes Chelsea and Spurs after their struggles last term.
The second round, like the first round was, will be regionalised, with clubs divided into north and south sections to minimise the travel involved during these midweek games.
Watford, Millwall and Southampton are among the clubs to have already fallen to surprise exits, with more shocks potentially in store as the full list of clubs through to the second round of the Carabao Cup is confirmed over the next two nights.
When is the Carabao Cup second-round draw?
The Carabao Cup second-round draw will take place on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.
It will take place after the conclusion of Burton Albion’s clash with Leicester, at approximately 10.15pm BST.
How can I watch the Carabao Cup second-round draw?
TV channel: The draw will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football, plus Sky Sports News.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can watch the draw live via the Sky Go app.
When will the Carbao Cup second-round be played?
The second-round of the Carabao Cup will be played on the week commencing August 28.
Carabao Cup second-round draw ball numbers
The ball numbers for draw have not yet been confirmed, but there will be 12 Premier League clubs joining 36 EFL sides in the second round of the competition.
Here are the clubs in the Carabao Cup ahead of the completion of the first round on Wednesday night:
Premier League:
Tottenham
Brentford
Fulham
Crystal Palace
Chelsea
Wolves
Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest
Everton
Luton
Burnley
Sheffield United
Northern section:
Middlesbrough
Mansfield
Bradford
Tranmere
Blackburn
Bolton
Blackpool
Harrogate
Doncaster
Lincoln
Port Vale
Salford City
Rotherham
Sheffield Wednesday
Crewe
Stoke
Wrexham
Leeds/Shrewsbury
Burton/Leicester
Southern section:
Newport
Peterborough
Swansea
Birmingham
Gillingham
Exeter
Portsmouth
Reading
Wycombe
Plymouth
Stevenage
Sutton
AFC Wimbledon/Coventry
Bristol City/Oxford
Cardiff/Colchester
Ipswich/Bristol Rovers
QPR/Norwich
