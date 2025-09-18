When is Carabao Cup draw? Start time, fourth round ball numbers and TV channel
The draw for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup takes place next week.
Due to the scheduling of European fixtures this season, the third round ties are being played across two weeks, beginning September 15 and 22, 2025.
Tuesday night saw Crystal Palace and Brentford overcome Millwall and Aston Villa respectively on penalties to progress.
The remaining Premier League teams competing in Europe this season will enter the competition over the next eight days, with Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham all expected to progress.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Carabao Cup draw for the fourth round.
When is the Carabao Cup draw?
The draw will take place on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, following the conclusion of Arsenal’s tie against Port Vale.
It is expected to start around 10.15pm BST.
How to watch the Carabao Cup draw
TV channel: In the UK, the Carabao Cup draw will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports News.
Live stream: Subscribers can tune online in via the Sky Go app.
Carabao Cup draw ball numbers
- Grimsby Town
- Brentford
- Crystal Palace
- Swansea City
- Barnsley or Brighton
- Burnley or Cardiff
- Fulham or Cambridge United
- Lincoln City or Chelsea
- Wigan or Wycombe Wanderers
- Wolves or Everton
- Wrexham or Reading
- Liverpool or Southampton
- Huddersfield or Man City
- Tottenham or Doncaster
- Newcastle or Bradford City
- Port Vale or Arsenal
When will the fourth round ties be played?
The fourth round ties are pencilled in for the week commencing Monday, October 27, 2025.
