When is Carabao Cup draw? Start time, fourth round ball numbers and TV channel today
The draw for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup takes place tonight.
Chelsea and Liverpool secured a spot in the next round with wins on Tuesday and Arsenal and Tottenham will hope to join them when the third-round ties conclude on Wednesday.
Crystal Palace and Brentford have also booked a spot in the fourth round.
Clubs in Europe were kept apart in the third round but there could be some heavyweight ties in the fourth round.
Here’s everything you need to know about the draw for the Carabao Cup fourth round.
When is the Carabao Cup draw?
The draw will take place on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, following the conclusion of Arsenal’s tie against Port Vale.
It is expected to start around 10.20pm BST.
How to watch the Carabao Cup draw
TV channel: In the UK, the Carabao Cup draw will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports News.
Live stream: Subscribers can tune online in via the Sky Go app.
Carabao Cup draw ball numbers
- Grimsby Town
- Brentford
- Crystal Palace
- Swansea City
- Brighton
- Cardiff
- Fulham
- Chelsea
- Wycombe Wanderers
- Wolves
- Wrexham
- Liverpool
- Huddersfield or Manchester City
- Tottenham or Doncaster
- Newcastle or Bradford City
- Port Vale or Arsenal
When will the fourth round ties be played?
The fourth round ties are pencilled in for the week commencing Monday, October 27, 2025.
