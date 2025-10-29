When is Carabao Cup draw? Start time, quarter-final ball numbers and TV channel today
The Carabao Cup steps up another gear this week with the quarter-final draw.
The fourth round has served up several all-Premier League ties, so big names will fall at this hurdle after Manchester United were dumped out back in August.
Arsenal take on Brighton, Liverpool host Crystal Palace, Chelsea take a trip to Wolves and Tottenham are away at holders Newcastle in four intriguing ties. Elsewhere, it’s an all-Welsh affair Wrexham face Cardiff for the first time in over 13 years.
So, 16 teams will be whittled down to the final eight. Which will earn their spot in the quarter-finals?
Here’s everything you need to know about the draw for the Carabao Cup quarter-finals…
When is the Carabao Cup draw?
The draw will take place at 10.30pm on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, following the conclusion of Newcastle United vs Tottenham.
Should the game go to penalties, then the draw will be delayed.
Mark Chapman will host the draw, alongside pundits Jamie Redknapp and Jobi McAnuff.
How to watch the Carabao Cup draw
TV channel: In the UK, the Carabao Cup draw will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports News.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can tune in online via the Sky Go website and app.
Live blog: You will be able to follow the draw with Standard Sport’s dedicated live blog!
Carabao Cup draw ball numbers
To be confirmed on Wednesday morning.
Carabao Cup fourth-round results
Swansea vs Manchester City
When will the quarter-final ties be played?
The quarter-final ties are pencilled in for the week commencing Monday, December 15, 2025.
Source link