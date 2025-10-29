40
22
1
35
43
4
3
37
23
13
39
8
30
46
26
15
14
31
10
48
20
24
5
49
9
32
34
29
38
2
18
33
25
16
44
11
When is Carabao Cup draw? Start time, quarter-final ball numbers and TV channel today

When is Carabao Cup draw? Start time, quarter-final ball numbers and TV channel today

2025-10-29Last Updated: 2025-10-29
393 1 minute read

The Carabao Cup steps up another gear this week with the quarter-final draw.

The fourth round has served up several all-Premier League ties, so big names will fall at this hurdle after Manchester United were dumped out back in August.


Source link

2025-10-29Last Updated: 2025-10-29
393 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

2025-04-21
Manchester United XI vs Lyon: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Europa League

Manchester United XI vs Lyon: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Europa League

2025-04-09
Arsenal’s potential List B players as surprise duo make Champions League squad

Arsenal’s potential List B players as surprise duo make Champions League squad

2023-09-12
Toto Wolff and Fred Vasseur summoned to F1 stewards over Las Vegas Grand Prix conduct

Toto Wolff and Fred Vasseur summoned to F1 stewards over Las Vegas Grand Prix conduct

2023-11-23
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo